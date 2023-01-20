First Alert Weather: Lingering showers Friday; Tracking another round of rain Sunday

Forecast: Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy with leftover isolated to scattered showers. Expect highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Tonight will be partly cloudy and a little colder with wind chills in the 20s. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny and cold with highs in the low 40s.

Looking Ahead: Our attention then turns towards our next system which pushes through Sunday into Monday. Sunday starts dry, but rain (a little snow N&W) is likely late in the afternoon and evening with additional rain (snow well N&W) Sunday night.

As for Monday, leftover rain is likely through at least the morning with a breeze in place throughout the day.