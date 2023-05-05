Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Last unsettled day, warm-up this weekend

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Last unsettled day
First Alert Weather: Last unsettled day 02:46

Forecast: Today will be our last unsettled day with some leftover showers around the area this afternoon. Highs will be closer to 60. 

fa-today-right-11.png
CBS2

The last of the showers exit this evening with clearing overnight. Temps will fall to around 50 with 40s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, expect a mostly sunny day with highs near 70.

fa-7-day-12.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be even warmer with just a slight chance of showers late in the day. Expect highs in the mid 70s. As for Monday, expect another day of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 8:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.