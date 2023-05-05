First Alert Weather: Last unsettled day, warm-up this weekend

Forecast: Today will be our last unsettled day with some leftover showers around the area this afternoon. Highs will be closer to 60.

CBS2

The last of the showers exit this evening with clearing overnight. Temps will fall to around 50 with 40s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, expect a mostly sunny day with highs near 70.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be even warmer with just a slight chance of showers late in the day. Expect highs in the mid 70s. As for Monday, expect another day of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.