First Alert Weather: Isolated showers for some Tuesday; Storms likely second half of week

Forecast: Today we'll see iso'd showers and perhaps a stray rumble of thunder to our north. Otherwise, expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures running a little cooler... 70s.

Some clouds linger into tonight with temps falling into the 60s and 50s again. As for tomorrow, it looks like we stay mainly dry under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70s again.

Looking Ahead: Showers/t'storms are likely the second half of the week with unsettled conditions lingering into the weekend.