Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Humid with highs in mid-80s; Isolated storms N&W

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Isolated storms N&W of NYC
First Alert Weather: Isolated storms N&W of NYC 02:27

Forecast: Today will be warm and more humid with isolated showers/thunderstorms N&W; a severe thunderstorm can't be ruled out well N&W. Expect highs in the mid 80s. 

fa-today-right-49.png
CBS2

Any shower/thunderstorm activity fizzles out early this evening with generally quiet conditions the remainder of the night. 

jl-fa-severe-1-4.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be even more humid with a slightly better chance of showers/thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s again.

fa-7-day-49.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Hazy, hot and humid conditions are expected mid to late week with Friday likely being the hottest day. Expect highs in the 90s with feels like temps of 95-100+.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 7:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.