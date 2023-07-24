First Alert Weather: Humid with highs in mid-80s; Isolated storms N&W

Forecast: Today will be warm and more humid with isolated showers/thunderstorms N&W; a severe thunderstorm can't be ruled out well N&W. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

Any shower/thunderstorm activity fizzles out early this evening with generally quiet conditions the remainder of the night.

As for tomorrow, it will be even more humid with a slightly better chance of showers/thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s again.

Looking Ahead: Hazy, hot and humid conditions are expected mid to late week with Friday likely being the hottest day. Expect highs in the 90s with feels like temps of 95-100+.