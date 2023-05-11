Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Highs surge into the 80s today

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Surging into 80s today
First Alert Weather: Surging into 80s today 02:41

Forecast: Today will be sunny and warmer with highs around 80... June feel. Tonight will be milder with temps only falling into the 60s and 50s. 

fa-today-right-15.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, temperatures spike with highs in the mid 80s... summer feel.

Looking Ahead: Saturday's a touch more unsettled with showers nearby, but mainly south. It will remain warm with highs in the upper 70s. 

fa-temp-trend-2.png
CBS2

As for Sunday (Mother's Day), it will be mostly to partly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the 70s.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 6:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.