First Alert Weather: Highs surge into the 80s today
Forecast: Today will be sunny and warmer with highs around 80... June feel. Tonight will be milder with temps only falling into the 60s and 50s.
As for tomorrow, temperatures spike with highs in the mid 80s... summer feel.
Looking Ahead: Saturday's a touch more unsettled with showers nearby, but mainly south. It will remain warm with highs in the upper 70s.
As for Sunday (Mother's Day), it will be mostly to partly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the 70s.
