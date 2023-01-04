Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Highs expected to hit 60s, with afternoon showers

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Record Warmth
First Alert Weather: Record Warmth 03:00

Forecast: Today will be unseasonably warm with showers after 2/3PM. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with some records in jeopardy. Leftover showers/drizzle push through tonight. Temps will fall to around 50. 

jl-normal-high-10.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, there's a chance of some morning drizzle, otherwise it will be a drier day. It will be cooler, too, with highs in the low 50s.

Looking Ahead: Friday will be chilly with a few nuisance showers around the area. Expect highs in the upper 40s. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2023-01-04t071507-397.png
CBS2

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s. As for Sunday, there's a chance of snow/rain showers late in the day. Expect highs in the 40s.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 7:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.