First Alert Weather: Highs expected to hit 60s, with afternoon showers

Forecast: Today will be unseasonably warm with showers after 2/3PM. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with some records in jeopardy. Leftover showers/drizzle push through tonight. Temps will fall to around 50.

As for tomorrow, there's a chance of some morning drizzle, otherwise it will be a drier day. It will be cooler, too, with highs in the low 50s.

Looking Ahead: Friday will be chilly with a few nuisance showers around the area. Expect highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s. As for Sunday, there's a chance of snow/rain showers late in the day. Expect highs in the 40s.