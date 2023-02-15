First Alert Weather: Highs expected to hit 60s Wednesday; Tracking rain Thursday into Friday

Forecast: Morning clouds give way to sunshine this afternoon. Expect highs in the 60s... feels like April. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and rather mild with temps only falling into the low 50s... 40s across our suburbs.

As for tomorrow, clouds return with showers later in the afternoon and evening... highs in the low 60s again.

Looking Ahead: On Friday, expect some morning rain followed by blustery conditions and falling temperatures... around 60 in the morning with wind chills in the 20s by the evening.

As for this weekend, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs only in the 40s on Saturday... closer to 50 by Sunday.