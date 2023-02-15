Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Highs expected to hit 60s Wednesday; Tracking rain Thursday into Friday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Feeling like spring
First Alert Weather: Feeling like spring 02:43

Forecast: Morning clouds give way to sunshine this afternoon. Expect highs in the 60s... feels like April. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and rather mild with temps only falling into the low 50s... 40s across our suburbs. 

jl-normal-high-12-1.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, clouds return with showers later in the afternoon and evening... highs in the low 60s again.

jl-temperature-drop-1.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: On Friday, expect some morning rain followed by blustery conditions and falling temperatures... around 60 in the morning with wind chills in the 20s by the evening. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2023-02-15t082009-653.png
CBS2

As for this weekend, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs only in the 40s on Saturday... closer to 50 by Sunday. 

First published on February 15, 2023 / 8:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.