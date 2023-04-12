First Alert Weather: Highs climbing into 80s

Watch CBS News
Note: Due to breezy conditions, low relative humidity and dry fuels, there is an elevated fire risk for the entire area.

Forecast: Today will be even warmer with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s... a taste of summer. Tonight will be clear and balmy with lows in the 60s... some 50s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be sunny and summer-like with near record warmth and highs in the mid 80s.

Looking Ahead: Friday will remain unseasonably warm with another round of records in jeopardy. This weekend will feature cooler temperatures and a couple chances of showers.

