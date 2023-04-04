Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Highs approaching 70 Tuesday, rain chances tomorrow

By Justin Lewis

Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny and about 10 degrees warmer. Expect highs in the upper 60s to near 70... a taste of May. 

More clouds fill in tonight with perhaps a little drizzle or some sprinkles around. Temps will fall into the 50s and 40s again. As for tomorrow, it will be cloudy and cooler with some drizzle/showers around. Expect highs in the 50s.

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be the warmest and most active day of the week with showers, isolated t'storms and highs in the 70s. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and a bit cooler with highs around 60. 

As for the holiday weekend, it will be mostly sunny with temperatures around normal.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 7:14 AM

