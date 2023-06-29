First Alert Weather: Hazy with highs in 80s; Air Quality Alert in effect

Advisories:

Air Quality Alert in effect until midnight for much of the tri-state area.



High rip current risk along south facing Suffolk County beaches.

CBS2

Notes: Regarding air quality, today may very well end up being the worst day with slightly better conditions expected tomorrow. Conditions will likely improve over the weekend and into early next week.

CBS2

Forecast: Today will be partly cloudy, hazy and a little less humid with highs in the 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet with temps falling into the 60s again. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny and hazy again with highs in the 80s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: This weekend will feature more humid conditions with a chance of showers/t'storms both days. Expect highs around 80.