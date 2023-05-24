First Alert Weather: Hazy, warm stretch continues Wednesday, passing shower possible

The cool temperatures of this morning will translate to a warm afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few low 80s are possible for portions of northern New Jersey. Sunny skies will dominate the first half of the day, albeit with some haze from the ongoing Canadian wildfires.

We'll then see a chance of showers and isolated storms develop between 3-9 pm as a cold front approaches. The showers will be mainly light, and the storms are not expected to be severe.

Once the front passes late tonight, skies will clear, temps will drop, and winds will turn gusty. Our low will be 49, with winds gusting 15-20 mph. Thursday will be sunny and cool, with a high of 68, and a continuation of breezy conditions.

As for the holiday weekend, it was initially looking like a potential washout, however, things have changed. Forecast models are now indicating a mainly dry weekend, as the storm in question is suppressed to our south.