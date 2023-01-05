First Alert Weather: Foggy start, followed by stray afternoon showers

Forecast: Expect some fog and pockets of drizzle this morning, then we'll see some breaks overhead this afternoon with perhaps a stray shower here and there. It will be about 10 degrees cooler, too, with highs in the low 50s.

A few showers will push through tonight with even colder air in place... 40s/30s. As for tomorrow, it will be chilly with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the upper 40s.

Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 40s. As for Sunday, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow/rain showers late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s.