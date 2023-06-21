First Alert Weather: Cool with increasing clouds; Rain to roll in tonight

CBS2

Alert: Yellow Alert tomorrow for pockets of heavy rain, but mainly in the morning.

Advisory: High risk of rip currents today along NY/NJ beaches.

Note: Summer solstice takes place at 10:57AM today.

Forecast: Today will be mainly dry and breezy under partly sunny skies. It will be slightly cooler, too, with highs in the low 70s. Showers/rain ease in tonight with perhaps some pockets of heavier rain to our south overnight.

As for tomorrow, it will be a showery/rainy start to the day with a lingering chance of showers through the afternoon. It will be cooler, too, with highs only in the 60s.

Looking Ahead: Showers/t'storms are likely Friday into this weekend with the potential for localized flooding.