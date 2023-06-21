Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Cool with increasing clouds; Rain to roll in tonight

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Summer officially begins
First Alert Weather: Summer officially begins 02:55
fa-yelllow-alert-3.png
CBS2

Alert: Yellow Alert tomorrow for pockets of heavy rain, but mainly in the morning.

fa-rip-current-risk-1.png
CBS2

Advisory: High risk of rip currents today along NY/NJ beaches.

jl-fa-summer-begins.png
CBS2

Note: Summer solstice takes place at 10:57AM today.

fa-today-right-34.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will be mainly dry and breezy under partly sunny skies. It will be slightly cooler, too, with highs in the low 70s. Showers/rain ease in tonight with perhaps some pockets of heavier rain to our south overnight. 

fa-7-day-34.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be a showery/rainy start to the day with a lingering chance of showers through the afternoon. It will be cooler, too, with highs only in the 60s.

Looking Ahead: Showers/t'storms are likely Friday into this weekend with the potential for localized flooding.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 7:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

