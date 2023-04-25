First Alert Weather: Cool stretch continues, tracking rain later this week

Forecast: Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with some stray showers this afternoon. Expect highs around 60 again. Tonight will be another cold one with temps falling into the 40s in the city... 30s across our suburbs.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, there's a better chance of showers, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be around 60 again.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: After an early chance of showers on Thursday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. As for Friday, clouds make a comeback with a chance of showers later in the day. Expect highs around 60.