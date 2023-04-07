Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Cool holiday weekend ahead with highs in 50s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cool for your Friday
First Alert Weather: Cool for your Friday 02:34

Advisories: Fire Weather Watch north of the city from noon until 8PM. Red Flag Warning for Fairfield, CT from noon until 8PM.

skycast-fire-wx-alerts-1.png
CBS2

 Forecast: Today will be partly sunny, breezy and about 20 degrees cooler. Expect highs in the upper 50s. Tonight will be colder with temps falling into the upper 30s to around 40 in the city with 20s across some of our suburbs. 

skycast-today-rt-new-2023-04-07t071805-352.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be partly to mostly sunny and even cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2023-04-07t071812-328.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Sunday (Easter) will be sunny and a little closer to normal with highs in the 50s. A warming trend is expected into the start of next week... 60s and some 70s. 

First published on April 7, 2023 / 7:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.