First Alert Weather: Cool holiday weekend ahead with highs in 50s

Advisories: Fire Weather Watch north of the city from noon until 8PM. Red Flag Warning for Fairfield, CT from noon until 8PM.

Forecast: Today will be partly sunny, breezy and about 20 degrees cooler. Expect highs in the upper 50s. Tonight will be colder with temps falling into the upper 30s to around 40 in the city with 20s across some of our suburbs.

As for tomorrow, it will be partly to mostly sunny and even cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday (Easter) will be sunny and a little closer to normal with highs in the 50s. A warming trend is expected into the start of next week... 60s and some 70s.