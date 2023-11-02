First Alert Weather: Coldest start of the season, bright but brisk afternoon
Forecast
Today: Coldest morning of the season so far... 30s and 20s. Sunny, but still brisk this afternoon. Highs only in the upper 40s again.
Tonight: Still cold. Lows around 40 in the city with 30s and 20s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Looking ahead
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and even milder. Highs around 60.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny and still mild with highs in the low 60s
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.