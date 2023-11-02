Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Coldest start of the season, bright but brisk afternoon

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Coldest morning of the season
First Alert Weather: Coldest morning of the season 02:06

Forecast

Today: Coldest morning of the season so far... 30s and 20s. Sunny, but still brisk this afternoon. Highs only in the upper 40s again.

Tonight: Still cold. Lows around 40 in the city with 30s and 20s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Looking ahead

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and even milder. Highs around 60.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny and still mild with highs in the low 60s

First published on November 2, 2023 / 7:55 AM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

