First Alert Weather: Cold out the door Thursday morning

Forecast: Temperatures will remain a bit below normal today with highs only in the low 60s... feeling like fall.

CBS2

Tonight will be on the chilly side again with temps falling to around 50 in the city... 40s and 30s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be slightly warmer... upper 60s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: A round or two of rain is likely Saturday into Saturday night. Rainfall amounts will be around .5" with up to 1+" possible east. As for Sunday, it's the better, warmer half of the weekend with highs in the 70s.