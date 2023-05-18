Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Cold out the door Thursday morning

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cold start to your Thursday
First Alert Weather: Cold start to your Thursday 02:46

Forecast: Temperatures will remain a bit below normal today with highs only in the low 60s... feeling like fall. 

fa-today-right-19.png
CBS2

Tonight will be on the chilly side again with temps falling to around 50 in the city... 40s and 30s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be slightly warmer... upper 60s.

fa-7-day-19.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: A round or two of rain is likely Saturday into Saturday night. Rainfall amounts will be around .5" with up to 1+" possible east. As for Sunday, it's the better, warmer half of the weekend with highs in the 70s.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 7:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.