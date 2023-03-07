Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Cold and windy; Next system Friday into Saturday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cool and windy
First Alert Weather: Cool and windy 02:36

Forecast: Today will be colder and windy with highs in the 40s, but it will feel like the 30s... 20s for the afternoon commute. Tonight will be blustery and even colder with widespread wind chills in the teens. 

jl-wind-gust-map-1-1.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be mostly to partly cloudy with a leftover breeze and highs closer to 50. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2023-03-07t074359-909.png
CBS2

As for Friday, expect increasing clouds ahead of a system that will likely impact our area Friday night into Saturday.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 7:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.