First Alert Weather: Cold and windy; Next system Friday into Saturday

Forecast: Today will be colder and windy with highs in the 40s, but it will feel like the 30s... 20s for the afternoon commute. Tonight will be blustery and even colder with widespread wind chills in the teens.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be mostly to partly cloudy with a leftover breeze and highs closer to 50.

CBS2

As for Friday, expect increasing clouds ahead of a system that will likely impact our area Friday night into Saturday.