First Alert Weather: Cold and cloudy, with even cooler wind chills

First Alert Weather: Temps dip back down

Forecast

Today: A touch colder this morning with widespread wind chills in the 30s and 20s. Mostly cloudy and likely the coldest day of the week with wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some stray flakes/drops. Feels like the 30s and 20s again.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and still cold. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Looking ahead

Thursday (Pick of the Week): Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and milder. Highs in the 40s.

Friday: Early shower, then mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Chilly sunshine. Highs around 40.