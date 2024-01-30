Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Cold and cloudy, with even cooler wind chills

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps dip back down
First Alert Weather: Temps dip back down 03:50

Forecast

fa-today-right-2024-01-30t075058-164.png
CBS New York

Today: A touch colder this morning with widespread wind chills in the 30s and 20s. Mostly cloudy and likely the coldest day of the week with wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some stray flakes/drops. Feels like the 30s and 20s again.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and still cold. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Looking ahead

fa-7-day-2024-01-30t075100-470.png
CBS New York

Thursday (Pick of the Week): Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and milder. Highs in the 40s.

Friday: Early shower, then mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Chilly sunshine. Highs around 40.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 7:52 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.