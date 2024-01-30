First Alert Weather: Cold and cloudy, with even cooler wind chills
Forecast
Today: A touch colder this morning with widespread wind chills in the 30s and 20s. Mostly cloudy and likely the coldest day of the week with wind chills in the 30s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some stray flakes/drops. Feels like the 30s and 20s again.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and still cold. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40.
Looking ahead
Thursday (Pick of the Week): Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and milder. Highs in the 40s.
Friday: Early shower, then mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.
Saturday: Chilly sunshine. Highs around 40.
