First Alert Weather: Chilly start, chance of afternoon showers Wednesday

Notes: Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Passaic River. The latest projection is for moderate flooding to continue through at least today before receding the remainder of this week into the weekend.

CBS2

Forecast: Today will remain cool and unsettled with some showers around the area. Highs will only be in the 50s again.

We'll see some leftover showers this evening with just some stray showers overnight. Temps will fall into the 40s again. As for tomorrow, it will be another cool one with some showers around the area. Expect highs in the 50s again.

Looking Ahead: There's a slight chance of showers on Friday with temperatures still below normal. Sunshine prevails this weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.