First Alert Weather: Chilly start, afternoon showers Thursday; Warm-up this weekend

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: More shower chances today and tomorrow
First Alert Weather: More shower chances today and tomorrow 02:39

Forecast: Today will be another cool one with some showers around the area. Expect highs in the 50s.

Tonight we'll see some leftover showers with temps falling into the 40s again. As for tomorrow, it will be our last cool and unsettled day with some leftover showers around the area. Highs will be closer to 60.

Looking Ahead: Sunshine prevails this weekend with highs in the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. 

First published on May 4, 2023 / 6:47 AM

