First Alert Weather: Chilly, breezy Tuesday with highs in 50s

By Justin Lewis

First Alert Weather: Temps dip even cooler
First Alert Weather: Temps dip even cooler 02:51

Notes: Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Passaic River. The latest projection is for moderate flooding to continue through at least Thursday before receding into the weekend.

Forecast: Today will be breezy with showers around the area again. It will be even cooler, too, with highs only in the 50s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with a stray shower. Temps will fall into the 40s with some 30s N&W. 

As for tomorrow, it will remain cool and unsettled with some showers around the area. Highs will only be in the 50s again.

Looking Ahead: There's a chance of showers on Thursday and Friday with below normal temperatures expected both days.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 7:31 AM

