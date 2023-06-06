First Alert Weather: Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms

Temps have been running milder this morning than the last several mornings. Skies are filled with a thick haze, making it look very murky out there. By late morning into the afternoon, the chance of showers and storms increases. A few storms may be on the stronger side, but overall, the severe threat is minimal.

Smoke and haze from wildfires in Quebec are poised to infiltrate the region even further later today. Because of this, an Air Quality Alert is in place through all of Tuesday. Winds are expected to turn gusty, with gusts up to 25 mph, and low humidity levels are in place. This will lead to an elevated risk of wildfires in our area, and therefore a Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of New Jersey. Any rain that falls today would certainly help with these concerns.

Our high today will be 79, with low 80s for portions of New Jersey. For tonight, rain chances diminish, and skies begin to clear out from clouds, but the haze lingers. Winds will remain gusty, adding a nip to the air. Our low will be 59, with some 40s for areas north and west.

Wednesday looks to be a mostly dry day, with hazy sunshine. There is a minor chance of showers later in the afternoon, especially for areas to the north and east. Our high will be 77.