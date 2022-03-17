Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: CBS2's St. Patrick's Day forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Soggy St. Patrick's Day 02:45

Forecast: Today we'll see on and off showers/drizzle with temperatures running 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday. The showers wrap up the second half of the evening with some clearing overnight. 

cbs-skycast-st-patricks-day.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and nearly 20 degrees warmer with highs in the low 70s -- that's normal for the middle part of May!

jl-above-normal-9.png
CBS2

Looking ahead: Saturday will be cooler with on and off showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

As for Sunday, it will be the better half of the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs near 60.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 17, 2022 / 7:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.