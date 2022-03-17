First Alert Weather: CBS2's St. Patrick's Day forecast

Forecast: Today we'll see on and off showers/drizzle with temperatures running 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday. The showers wrap up the second half of the evening with some clearing overnight.

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and nearly 20 degrees warmer with highs in the low 70s -- that's normal for the middle part of May!

Looking ahead: Saturday will be cooler with on and off showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder.

As for Sunday, it will be the better half of the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs near 60.