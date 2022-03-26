First Alert Weather: CBS2's Saturday 3/26 afternoon forecast

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Expect scattered showers through the day today, but they're hit and miss. Some rumbles of thunder along with small hail will be possible in any stronger showers. Overall, it's not a washout... but it won't be the best-looking day either. Just keep the umbrella handy. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Sunday is the drier half, but it turns colder with temps only in the 40s. It'll also be blustery with gusts to 30 mph at times. Some flurries or sprinkles will be around, but it's very spotty.

It's Sunday night into Monday that the core of the cold moves in. Wind chills will only be in the single digits for many waking up Monday and by afternoon... they'll only be in the 20s! Temps will top out in the low to mid 30s, about 20 degrees below normal.

The good news is as usual for early spring, the cold snap is short lived. We'll gradually climb closer to normal by midweek and the 60s return late next week. Have a great weekend!