First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/7 Wednesday morning forecast
Advisories: High rip current risk today along the NY/NJ coast. Plus, Coastal Flood Advisory from 4-10 PM along the Jersey shore for minor coastal flooding.
Forecast: We'll see some leftover showers around the area today, but they won't be as organized (or intense) as yesterday. Outside of that, it will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs only in the low 70s. The last of the showers fizzle out this evening with partial clearing expected overnight.
As for tomorrow, it will be brighter and warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Looking Ahead: Pleasant weather sticks around Friday through Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
