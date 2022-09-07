First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/7 Wednesday morning forecast

Advisories: High rip current risk today along the NY/NJ coast. Plus, Coastal Flood Advisory from 4-10 PM along the Jersey shore for minor coastal flooding.

CBS2

Forecast: We'll see some leftover showers around the area today, but they won't be as organized (or intense) as yesterday. Outside of that, it will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs only in the low 70s. The last of the showers fizzle out this evening with partial clearing expected overnight.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be brighter and warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Pleasant weather sticks around Friday through Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.