First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/4 Sunday morning forecast

For tonight, clouds thicken, with humidity levels becoming increasingly higher. It will be a mild night. 70 will be the low for the city, while the suburbs will drop into the mid and upper 60s.

Sunday will feature more clouds than sun, with humidity levels inching up even further. A few showers will be around the area. Despite the clouds, it will be on the hot side, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few readings in the low 90s are even possible across interior sections of New Jersey.

Overall, it will be a dry day for most, but rain chances increase exponentially throughout the day, especially for areas to the north and west. The severe threat looks minimal at this time.

Showers are likely for Sunday night. It will be muggy and mild with a low of 72.