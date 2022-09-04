Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/4 Sunday morning forecast

By Matthew Villafane, Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 9/3 Nightly Weather at 11PM
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 9/3 Nightly Weather at 11PM 03:02

For tonight, clouds thicken, with humidity levels becoming increasingly higher. It will be a mild night. 70 will be the low for the city, while the suburbs will drop into the mid and upper 60s.

Labor Day weekend New York weather
CBS2

Sunday will feature more clouds than sun, with humidity levels inching up even further. A few showers will be around the area. Despite the clouds, it will be on the hot side, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few readings in the low 90s are even possible across interior sections of New Jersey.

Labor Day weekend New York weather
CBS2

Overall, it will be a dry day for most, but rain chances increase exponentially throughout the day, especially for areas to the north and west. The severe threat looks minimal at this time.

Labor Day weekend New York weather
CBS2

Showers are likely for Sunday night. It will be muggy and mild with a low of 72.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 11:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.