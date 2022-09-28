Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/28 Wednesday morning forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cool down this week
Forecast: Sunshine will mix with a few clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will only be slightly below normal in the upper 60s to near 70. 

Tonight will be another chilly one with temps falling into the 50s with 40s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Looking Ahead: Clouds will increase as we head into the weekend with afternoon temperatures staying in the mid to upper 60s. 

It is still possible that we'll see at least some rain from the remnants of Ian as early as Saturday, but associated moisture may linger around the region into early next week.

CBS New York Team
First published on September 28, 2022 / 9:36 AM

