First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/20 Tuesday morning forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Pleasant Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Pleasant Tuesday 02:48

Forecast: Outside of a stray shower N&E this afternoon, we'll be in better shape today with slightly cooler and less humid conditions in place. Expect highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be clear and quiet with temps falling into the 60s in the city and 50s across our suburbs. 

As for tomorrow, sunshine will mix with a few clouds in the afternoon, but it will remain quiet. Expect highs in the low 80s.

Looking Ahead: A round or two of showers/t'storms pushes through tomorrow night into Thursday morning. For the remainder of the day on Thursday, expect clearing skies with temperatures stuck in the 70s. 

As for Friday, it will be sunny, blustery and even cooler with highs only in the 60s.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 7:24 AM

