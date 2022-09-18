First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/18 Sunday morning forecast

Watch CBS News
After another phenomenal day in this nice stretch of weather we've been in, the trend will continue into tonight, with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies for all. It also won't be nearly as cool as the last several nights, with a low of 65 in the city, and some 50s to the north and west.

For Sunday, summer heat makes a comeback, with increasing humidity to boot. It will be a mostly sunny day for the majority of the region; however, our northern suburbs may seem some afternoon showers, and perhaps a rumble of thunder.

With highs in the mid to upper 80s, it will be a fitting end to the last official weekend of the summer. Sunday night looks to be warm and muggy with a low of 69.

