First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/31 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny and warm with decreasing humidity. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Tonight will be quiet and comfortable with lows in the 60s... some 50s N&W.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, expect sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the low 80s.

Looking Ahead: High pressure remains in control on Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered showers and more humid conditions are back in the forecast on Sunday and Labor Day. At this point though, it doesn't look like either day is a washout.