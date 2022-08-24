Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/24 Wednesday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps on the rise
First Alert Weather: Temps on the rise 02:36
It's been a beautiful morning, which will lead to beautiful day. For today, sunshine will be plentiful, and it will be less humid. We're calling for a balmy high of 88. 

Tonight, the skies remain clear, and the wind will be light. 71 will be the low for the city, with 60s in many of the suburbs. 50s are even possible well north and west. 

Thursday looks sunny and even hotter, with a high of 90.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 9:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

