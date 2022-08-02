Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/2 Tuesday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Heat and humidity are back
First Alert Weather: Heat and humidity are back 02:46

Forecast: Today will be hotter and more humid with isolated showers/rumbles in the afternoon. Expect highs around 90. Any leftover shower activity will fizzle out early this evening. For the remainder of the night, it will be mostly clear and mild with temps falling into in the 70s and 60s. 

jl-above-normal-10-1.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be hot, but not as humid. Expect highs in the upper 80s.

jl-peak-heat-indices-1-1.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Temperatures spike on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s and feels like temps in the upper 90s... 100+ inland. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-56.png
CBS2

As for Friday, it will be hot and sticky with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 7:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.