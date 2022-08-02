First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/2 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be hotter and more humid with isolated showers/rumbles in the afternoon. Expect highs around 90. Any leftover shower activity will fizzle out early this evening. For the remainder of the night, it will be mostly clear and mild with temps falling into in the 70s and 60s.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be hot, but not as humid. Expect highs in the upper 80s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Temperatures spike on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s and feels like temps in the upper 90s... 100+ inland.

CBS2

As for Friday, it will be hot and sticky with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.