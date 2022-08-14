First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/14 Sunday morning forecast

After a glorious Saturday, skies will remain mostly clear tonight, and it will be on the cool side.

65 is the forecasted low for the city, while 50s will be prevent across many of the suburbs. Upper 40s are even possible for the usual cool spots, north and west. It will be one of the coolest nights since early July.

Sunday will be another fine day; however, clouds will begin to increase in the afternoon hours, ahead of a system that will bring some rain on Monday. 83 will be our high.

Sunday night will feature partly cloudy skies, with a low of 68, as well as a slight uptick in humidity levels.