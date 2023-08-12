First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/13 Sunday morning forecast

It was another steamy and stormy Saturday that featured all types of hazards, including damaging winds, hail, and torrential rain. There was even a tornado warning at one point during the evening, though no tornadoes have been reported as of now.

CBS New York

The Hudson Valley bore the brunt of the storms. Reports of downed trees and powerlines were numerous. Rainfall totals were copious as well, with some places seeing well over 4 inches.

For tonight, thunderstorms will continue to move through the region, but will not be as strong. Muggy conditions will prevail, as lows drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Showers and storms should be mostly done with by sunrise. The only exception being eastern Long Island.

This will set the stage for a much-improved Sunday, that will feature lots of sunshine and humidity lowering throughout the day. It will be a hot one, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some parts of New Jersey may hit 90. A great beach day for sure.