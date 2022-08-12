First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/12 Friday morning forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert on Tuesday because periods of rain are possible through the day.

CBS2

Forecast: Today will start off partly cloudy and become sunny with less humid conditions in place. It will be a touch cooler, too, with highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be clear and comfortable with temps falling into the 60s in the city, 50s across our suburbs and upper 40s well N&W.

As for this weekend, it will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable with highs in the low 80s.

Looking Ahead: We'll reintroduce some showers on Monday with rain even more likely as we head into Tuesday.