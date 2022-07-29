Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/29 Friday morning forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Humid with rain chances
First Alert Weather: Humid with rain chances 02:37
Alert: Yellow Alert this evening for isolated downpours.

Forecast: Today will be warm and humid with some showers around, especially this afternoon and evening. Not all of the models have the evening wave of showers materializing, but the potential is there for a couple of downpours. The showers wrap up overnight with temps falling to around 70 in the city with 60s elsewhere. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s.

Looking Ahead: It will still be nice on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. As for Monday, it will be more humid with perhaps a stray shower. Expect highs in the 80s.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 8:15 AM

