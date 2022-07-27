Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/27 Wednesday forecast

First Alert Weather: Mix of sun and clouds
First Alert Weather: Mix of sun and clouds 02:42

Alerts: Yellow Alert for tomorrow for iso'd to sct'd downpours that could lead to a little flooding around the area.

Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny, slightly warmer and a little more humid. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Tonight turns muggy with a downpour or two possible around daybreak. 

As for tomorrow, it will be hot and muggy with additional downpours likely as we head in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 80s and feels like temps in the 90s.

Looking Ahead: Friday will remain warm and humid with a lingering chance of showers/thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. As for the weekend, it's looking pretty good at this point: mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs in the 80s.

