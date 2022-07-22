First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/22 Friday morning forecast

Alerts: Yellow Alert for today because it will be hot, but not as humid. Also, a strong thunderstorm is possible late this afternoon, but mainly well N&W.

Red Alert for this weekend because feels like temps will range from 95-105.

Advisories: Heat Advisories in effect through 8 PM Sunday across much of the tri-state area. Heat indices will range from 95-105.

Air Quality Alert in effect from 11AM - 11PM for the city and some nearby suburbs.

High risk of rip currents along south facing NY beaches today.

Forecast: Today will still be hot, but not as humid with an isolated strong thunderstorm well N&W this afternoon. Expect highs in the low 90s with feels like temps in the low to mid 90s. As for this weekend, it will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures of 95-105. In fact, on Sunday we could tie or even break the record high of 97.

Looking Ahead: Showers are likely on Monday with hot, muggy conditions still in place. Highs will be around 90... potentially an extension of our heat wave. As for Tuesday, sunshine makes a comeback, but it won't be quite as hot and humid. Expect highs in the 80s.