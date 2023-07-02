First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/2 Sunday morning forecast

Haze continues to linger over the region, although it has certainly improved from Friday. Air quality levels remain a bit elevated, as remnants of the wildfire smoke mix with ozone and pollutants associated with summertime humidity. It has been a very slow progress, but air quality should be gradually improving as we head through the night and into Sunday.

CBS2

As for weather, temperatures are mild, and humidity has been on the increase. For Saturday night, showers and isolated storms begin to infiltrate the region, mainly after 3 a.m. Some of the rain may be locally heavy. Humidity will rise even further. Our low will be 70.

CBS2

Sunday begins with some showers and isolated storms. We may see a break in the action during the early afternoon hours, before another round moves in for the late afternoon and evening.

CBS2

The severe risk is marginal for most of the region, while parts of central and southern New Jersey will see a greater risk. The greatest threat associated with any storms that develop will be torrential rain, which can lead to flash flooding, as well as gusty winds.

CBS2

Our high will be right around 80, with very high humidity.