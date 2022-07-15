First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/15 Friday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. With the exception of some patchy fog overnight, it will remain quiet tonight with temps falling into the 70s and 60s by daybreak.

As for tomorrow, it will be a little more humid with some stray showers out there. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly sunny with about a 30% chance of showers/thunderstorms. Outside of that, it will be warm and sticky with highs in the 80s.

As for Monday, it looks like our best chance of shower/thunderstorm activity with warm, muggy conditions still in place. Expect highs in the 80s. Then into the middle part of next week, things heat up again with the potential for another heat wave.