First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/14 Thursday forecast

Forecast: Today will be hot and humid with isolated showers/thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90... close call whether or not we'll see a heat wave in Central Park.

CBS2

Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet with temps falling into the 60s to around 70 in the city. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Saturday's the slightly better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

CBS2

As for Sunday, there's about a 30% chance of showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon with highs in the 80s.