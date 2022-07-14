Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/14 Thursday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Pop-up shower possible
First Alert Weather: Pop-up shower possible 02:37

Forecast: Today will be hot and humid with isolated showers/thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90... close call whether or not we'll see a heat wave in Central Park. 

jl-3-bars-1.png
CBS2

Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet with temps falling into the 60s to around 70 in the city. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

jl-severe-national-and-local-2.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Saturday's the slightly better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-43.png
CBS2

As for Sunday, there's about a 30% chance of showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon with highs in the 80s.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 7:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.