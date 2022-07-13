Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/13 Wednesday forecast

First Alert Weather: Hot and humid
First Alert Weather: Hot and humid

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and hot again with a stray shower/thunderstorm N&W. Expect highs near 90. Tonight will be on the mild side with perhaps a couple showers or rumbles of thunder N&W. Temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s again. 

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers/thunderstorms and highs in the 80s.

Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly to partly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the 80s. Saturday's the slightly better half of the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. 

As for Sunday, there's about a 30% chance of showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon with highs in the 80s.

