First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/7 Tuesday morning forecast

First Alert Weather: Increasing clouds and winds
First Alert Weather: Increasing clouds and winds 02:34

Alert: Yellow Alert for late tomorrow night into Thursday morning for downpours/heavy rain that could lead to some flooding.

Other advisories: High rip current risk today at NY beaches.

Forecast: Today we'll see increasing clouds with winds gusting to 30+ mph this afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s. Showers ease their way in late this afternoon (starting N&W) and linger through daybreak tomorrow with perhaps a downpour here and there. Any showers tomorrow morning give way to some sunshine and highs around 80.

Looking Ahead: Another round of showers pushes through tomorrow night into Thursday morning. The main concern will be downpours that could lead to some flooding/flash flooding during the Thursday AM commute. For the remainder of the day, expect clearing skies with highs near 80. As for Friday, we'll see partly sunny skies and highs around 80.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 7:43 AM

