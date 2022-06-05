Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/5 Sunday morning forecast

By Matthew Villafane, Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

/ CBS New York

After a gorgeous Saturday, it's a wonderful night out there. It will be a cool one though, as we see widespread 50s, and even some 40s for our northwestern suburbs. 58 will be the low in the city.

Sunday looks to be another winner, with abundant sunshine and low humidity. 76 will be our high.

Sunday night will be clear and calm with a low around 61. 

First published on June 4, 2022 / 11:41 PM

