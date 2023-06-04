First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/4 Sunday morning forecast

What a difference a day makes! Friday, temperatures were hot and steamy, with highs in the 90s, while Saturday, temperatures were stuck in the 60s with cool and breezy conditions. The dramatic drop is courtesy of a backdoor cold front that pushed through the area early Saturday morning.

CBS2

Saturday night, skies will clear out. This will lead to a cool night, especially for June standards, with a low of 53 in the city, while 40s will be widespread throughout the suburbs.

CBS2

Sunday begins mostly sunny, but clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. An isolated shower or two is possible.

CBS2

Otherwise, it will be a breezy day with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Our high will be 72.