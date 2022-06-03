Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/3 Friday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Improving by afternoon
First Alert Weather: Improving by afternoon 02:45

Forecast: Morning showers/drizzle/fog will be followed by clearing skies. Expect highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. 

Tomorrow will be sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the 70s. Sunday we'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.  

Looking Ahead: Things remain quiet on Monday with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Our next chance of showers holds off until Tuesday.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 10:09 AM

