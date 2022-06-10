First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/10 Friday forecast

CBS2

Advisories: High rip current risk today at some of our Long Island beaches.

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs around 80. Clouds increase tonight with lows in the 60s and 50s. As for this weekend, we'll see isolated to scattered showers on Saturday with the best chance in the afternoon. That said, it's not looking like a washout, but have the umbrella handy. As for Sunday, it was looking like the brighter half of the weekend, but if the latest trend continues there will be an even better chance of showers/rumbles that day, unfortunately. Updates to come...

Looking Ahead: Monday's looking like a brighter, warmer day with just a slight chance of showers and highs in the 80s. Tuesday looks fine for now with partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.