First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/15 Sunday morning forecast

Good morning! We're once again waking up to cloudy skies with areas of dense fog, especially along the coasts. Temps are starting out in the low 60s and while much of the area is dry, there are still some lingering drops and drizzle around.

Unlike yesterday, skies will be brightening up heading into the afternoon. It's a warmer and overall drier finish to the weekend, although a spotty shower or t-storm can't be ruled out, primarily to the north and west. Highs will range from the low 80s inland to the 70s for the city and eastward.

After a leftover shower or t-storm this evening, we clear out overnight into Monday morning. Monday itself starts off mainly dry, but we'll need to watch for the potential of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!