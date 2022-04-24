First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/24 Sunday morning forecast

Watch CBS News

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

CBS New York

Good morning! We're waking up to temps in the 40s across the region. Some showers moved through overnight, and a few lingering sprinkles are possible in spots if you're out and about early on this Sunday.

Skies will brighten and we'll see more sunshine today. The big story will be the drastic difference in temps depending on your location! The farther west you go, the warmer it'll be. If you're to the east, sorry... it's going to be a chilly one. Highs will range from near 70 in western NJ to just the low 50s for the east end. It'll also be mainly cloudy the farther east you go thanks to the marine influence.

Monday looks to be a dry, but mostly cloudy day with temps on either side of 60 degrees. Our next widespread shower risk is on Tuesday. Temps stay below normal through the week, especially behind a cold front on Wednesday into Thursday.

First published on April 24, 2022 / 12:01 AM

